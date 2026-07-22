Marksans Pharma Ltd Falls 5.24%, BSE Healthcare index Drops 1.34%

Marksans Pharma Ltd has lost 3.67% over last one month compared to 3.23% gain in BSE Healthcare index and 0.38% rise in the SENSEX

Marksans Pharma Ltd lost 5.24% today to trade at Rs 246.7. The BSE Healthcare index is down 1.34% to quote at 49789.55. The index is up 3.23 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Anthem Biosciences Ltd decreased 5.17% and Bajaj Healthcare Ltd lost 4.07% on the day. The BSE Healthcare index went up 11.39 % over last one year compared to the 5.84% fall in benchmark SENSEX.

Marksans Pharma Ltd has lost 3.67% over last one month compared to 3.23% gain in BSE Healthcare index and 0.38% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 55408 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 1.58 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 281.4 on 09 Jul 2026. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 156 on 30 Mar 2026.

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