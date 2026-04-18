Marsons bags Rs 15-cr order from Inox Solar

Marsons announced that it has received purchase orders worth Rs 15.38 crore from Inox Solar for the design and supply of 3.15 MVA, 3.5 MVA and 35 MVA power transformers.

The order is scheduled to be executed within a period of 3-6 months. The company clarified that neither its promoters nor promoter group entities have any interest in the awarding entity, and the transaction does not qualify as a related-party transaction.

Marsons is engaged in the business of manufacturing, trading & servicing of transformer, transformer goods & other rental income.

The companys consolidated net profit rose 2.5% to Rs 6.48 crore on 4% increase in net sales to Rs 45.94 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q3 FY25.

The counter shed 0.83% to end at Rs 156 on the BSE.