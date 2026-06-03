Marsons bags Rs 31-cr order from Assam Electricity Grid Corporation

Marsons announced that it has received a letter of intent (LoI) worth Rs 31.27 crore from Assam Electricity Grid Corporation.

The order is for the supply of 132/33kV, 50MVA power transformers and related services for the Durlavcherra, Karimganj and Srikona substations of AEGCL under Package T-3.

The contract has been awarded by a domestic entity and is scheduled to be executed within 12 months. The company said the order does not involve any related-party transaction and that neither the promoter nor the promoter group has any interest in the awarding entity.

Marsons is engaged in the business of manufacturing, trading & servicing transformers, transformer goods & other rental income. The companys consolidated net profit surged 151.6% to Rs 22.62 crore on a 66% increase in net sales to Rs 92.65 crore in Q4 FY26 over Q4 FY25.

Shares of Marsons fell 5.62% to Rs 133.50 on the BSE.

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