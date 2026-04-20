Monday, April 20, 2026 | 10:35 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Marsons gains after bagging Rs 15-cr order from Inox Solar

Marsons gains after bagging Rs 15-cr order from Inox Solar

Last Updated : Apr 20 2026 | 10:31 AM IST

Marsons advanced 2.66% to Rs 171.70 after the company announced that it has received purchase orders worth Rs 15.38 crore from Inox Solar for the design and supply of 3.15 MVA, 3.5 MVA and 35 MVA power transformers.

The order is scheduled to be executed within a period of 3-6 months. The company clarified that neither its promoters nor promoter group entities have any interest in the awarding entity, and the transaction does not qualify as a related-party transaction.

Marsons is engaged in the business of manufacturing, trading & servicing transformers, transformer goods & other rental income.

The companys consolidated net profit rose 2.5% to Rs 6.48 crore on a 4% increase in net sales to Rs 45.94 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q3 FY25.

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Network 18 slumps as Q4 net loss widens to Rs 30 cr

Network 18 slumps as Q4 net loss widens to Rs 30 cr

EMS jumps after emerging L1 bidder for Rs 209-cr UP Jal Nigam projects

EMS jumps after emerging L1 bidder for Rs 209-cr UP Jal Nigam projects

Hardwyn India surges after bagging orders from leading institutional projects across India

Hardwyn India surges after bagging orders from leading institutional projects across India

Aurobindo Pharma gets USFDA nod for Dextromethorphan Oral Suspension

Aurobindo Pharma gets USFDA nod for Dextromethorphan Oral Suspension

Sterling and Wilson Renewable jumps on bagging orders worth Rs 3,550 crore

Sterling and Wilson Renewable jumps on bagging orders worth Rs 3,550 crore

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 20 2026 | 10:31 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Today LIVEStocks to WatchYes Bank Q4 ResultsICICI Bank Q4 ResultsHCLTech Q4 Results PreviewHDFC Bank Q4 ResultsIMD Heatwave AlertQ4 Results TodayInstax Mini 13 ReviewPersonal Finance