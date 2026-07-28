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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Martin Burn standalone net profit rises 183.53% in the June 2026 quarter

Martin Burn standalone net profit rises 183.53% in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Jul 28 2026 | 2:17 PM IST

Sales reported at Rs 0.62 crore

Net profit of Martin Burn rose 183.53% to Rs 2.41 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.85 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales reported to Rs 0.62 crore in the quarter ended June 2026. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales0.620 0 OPM %-122.580 -PBDT2.891.23 135 PBT2.851.18 142 NP2.410.85 184

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First Published: Jul 28 2026 | 2:17 PM IST

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