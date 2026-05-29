Maruti Global Industries receives sub-contract work order worth Rs 22.99 cr

Maruti Global Industries has received a sub-contract work order valued at Rs 22.99 crore from KMC Constructions for execution of works relating to Construction of Structural Works, Retaining Walls, RCC Drains, Major Bridges & Flyovers.

The said work forms part of the EPC Contract for NH-66 Vengalam to Ramanattukara (230+400 to 258+800) awarded to KMC Constructions by NHAI (Construction Organisation).