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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Maruti Global Industries receives sub-contract work order worth Rs 22.99 cr

Maruti Global Industries receives sub-contract work order worth Rs 22.99 cr

Last Updated : May 29 2026 | 10:04 AM IST
Maruti Global Industries has received a sub-contract work order valued at Rs 22.99 crore from KMC Constructions for execution of works relating to Construction of Structural Works, Retaining Walls, RCC Drains, Major Bridges & Flyovers.

The said work forms part of the EPC Contract for NH-66 Vengalam to Ramanattukara (230+400 to 258+800) awarded to KMC Constructions by NHAI (Construction Organisation).

 

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First Published: May 29 2026 | 10:04 AM IST

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