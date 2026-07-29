Maruti Infrastructure standalone net profit declines 35.71% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 65.67% to Rs 5.87 crore

Net profit of Maruti Infrastructure declined 35.71% to Rs 0.18 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.28 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 65.67% to Rs 5.87 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 17.10 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.5.8717.106.643.160.280.350.240.310.180.28

Powered by Capital Market - Live News