Maruti Infrastructure standalone net profit declines 76.67% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales decline 36.56% to Rs 14.30 croreNet profit of Maruti Infrastructure declined 76.67% to Rs 0.42 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.80 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 36.56% to Rs 14.30 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 22.54 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit declined 38.34% to Rs 1.19 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.93 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 11.35% to Rs 56.49 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 50.73 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales14.3022.54 -37 56.4950.73 11 OPM %12.1710.78 -5.816.98 - PBDT0.741.74 -57 1.842.34 -21 PBT0.701.68 -58 1.672.12 -21 NP0.421.80 -77 1.191.93 -38
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First Published: Jun 01 2026 | 9:31 AM IST