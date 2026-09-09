Maruti Interior Products consolidated net profit declines 89.82% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 8.80% to Rs 14.31 crore

Net profit of Maruti Interior Products declined 89.82% to Rs 0.17 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.67 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 8.80% to Rs 14.31 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 15.69 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.14.3115.6910.9016.510.982.440.362.050.171.67

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