Maruti Suzuki achieves milestone of 15 lakh Eeco sales

Introduces Eeco Star Edition with 18 exclusive accessories

Maruti Suzuki India announced the landmark 15 lakh cumulative sales milestone for the Eeco. Launched in January 2010 and specifically designed for India, the Eeco has emerged as a trusted mobility partner for families, entrepreneurs, businesses and institutions across the country.

The Eeco's growth journey has gathered momentum with every milestone. The first 5 lakh sales took eight years, while the next 5 lakh were achieved in under five years. The recent 5 lakh sales have been achieved in three-and a-half years, making this the fastest 5 lakh sales milestone in the Eeco's journey.

To celebrate the milestone of 15 lakh Eeco sales in India, Maruti Suzuki has introduced the Eeco Star Edition. Designed to offer a more stylish and premium appeal, the Eeco Star Edition comes equipped with 18 exclusive exterior and interior accessories, enhancing both aesthetics and cabin experience.

Commenting on the milestone, Partho Banerjee, Senior Executive Officer, Marketing & Sales, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, The 15 lakh sales milestone is a celebration of the progress of our customers and the enduring trust they have placed in Eeco. From families experiencing the joy of mobility, to entrepreneurs building their businesses and institutions delivering essential services, Eeco has played many roles in the lives of its customers. Its deep connection with Bharat is reflected in the fact that 65% of Eeco sales came from rural markets in FY 2025 26, while 55% of customers are first-time buyers and over 51% are business owners. For many customers, Eeco is not just a mode of transport; it is an enabler of aspiration and livelihood. We thank our customers for making Eeco a trusted partner in their progress.