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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Maruti Suzuki announces price hike of up to Rs 30,000 from June

Maruti Suzuki announces price hike of up to Rs 30,000 from June

Last Updated : May 22 2026 | 3:06 PM IST

Rising commodity and logistics costs prompt latest hike

The countrys largest carmaker said prices of its models will be increased by up to Rs 30,000 due to sustained rise in input costs and continued inflationary pressures.

Maruti Suzuki said it has been taking several cost reduction measures over the past few months to minimise the impact of rising costs. However, the adverse cost environment has forced the company to pass on part of the increase to customers.

The company added that the exact quantum of the price hike will vary depending on the model.

Automobile manufacturers have been facing pressure from higher commodity prices, rising logistics expenses and elevated input costs in recent quarters.

 

Shares of Maruti Suzuki India were almost flat at Rs 13002.50 on the BSE.

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Maruti Suzuki India is engaged in the manufacture, purchase, and sale of motor vehicles, components, and spare parts (automobiles).

On a standalone basis, net profit declined 6.9% YoY to Rs 3,590.5 crore in Q4 FY26 from Rs 3,857.3 crore in Q4 FY25. Revenue from operations rose 28.9% YoY to Rs 50,078.7 crore in Q4 FY26 compared with Rs 38,839.1 crore a year ago.

The company reported a 33.29% jump in total sales volume to 2,39,646 units in April 2026 compared with 1,79,791 units in April 2025.

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First Published: May 22 2026 | 3:05 PM IST

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