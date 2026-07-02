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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Maruti Suzuki clocks 19% YoY jump in June sales; production up 39% YoY

Maruti Suzuki clocks 19% YoY jump in June sales; production up 39% YoY

Last Updated : Jul 02 2026 | 10:04 AM IST

Maruti Suzuki India reported a 19.28% jump in total sales to 2,00,390 units in June 2026 compared with 1,67,993 units in June 2025.

Total domestic sales (including passenger vehicles, light commercial vehicles and OEM supplies) increased 23.74% to 1,50,150 units in June 2026, compared with 1,21,339 units in June 2025.

Total export sales stood at 42,768 units in June 2026, up 13.02% compared with 37,842 units in June 2025.

On the production front, the companys total output jumped 39.58% to 1,78,024 units in June 2026 compared with 1,27,545 units produced in June 2025.

Total passenger vehicle production rose 39.43% YoY to 174,839 units, while light commercial vehicle production increased 47.93% YoY to 3,185 units in June 2026 over June 2025.

 

Maruti Suzuki India is engaged in the manufacture, purchase, and sale of motor vehicles, components, and spare parts (automobiles).

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On a standalone basis, net profit declined 6.9% YoY to Rs 3,590.5 crore in Q4 FY26 from Rs 3,857.3 crore in Q4 FY25. Revenue from operations rose 28.9% YoY to Rs 50,078.7 crore in Q4 FY26 compared with Rs 38,839.1 crore a year ago.

The counter shed 0.23% to Rs 14,378.85 on the BSE.

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First Published: Jul 02 2026 | 10:04 AM IST

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