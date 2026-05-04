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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Maruti Suzuki gains after total sales volume climbs 33% YoY in Q4 FY26

Maruti Suzuki gains after total sales volume climbs 33% YoY in Q4 FY26

Last Updated : May 04 2026 | 11:16 AM IST

Maruti Suzuki India rose 3.13% to Rs 13,730 after the carmaker reported a 33.29% jump in total sales volume to 2,39,646 units in April 2026 compared with 1,79,791 units in April 2025.

The total domestic sales (including passenger vehicles, light commercial vehicles and OEM supplies) increased 31.41% to 1,99,592 units in April 2026, compared with 151,880 units in April 2025.

Total export sales stood at 40,054 units in April 2026, up 43.51% compared with 27,911 units in April 2025.

On the production front, the companys total output jumped 16.45% to 209,565 units in April 2026 compared with 1,79,956 units produced in April 2025.

 

Total passenger vehicles production rose 16.58% YoY to 206,097 units while light commercial vehicles production increased 9.33% YoY to 3, 468 units in April 2026 over April 2025.

Maruti Suzuki India is engaged in the manufacture, purchase, and sale of motor vehicles, components, and spare parts (automobiles).

On a standalone basis, net profit declined 6.9% YoY to Rs 3,590.5 crore in Q4 FY26 from Rs 3,857.3 crore in Q4 FY25. Revenue from operations rose 28.9% YoY to Rs 50,078.7 crore in Q4 FY26 compared with Rs 38,839.1 crore a year ago.

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First Published: May 04 2026 | 11:04 AM IST

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