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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Maruti Suzuki India commences commercial production at 2nd plant in Kharkhoda

Maruti Suzuki India commences commercial production at 2nd plant in Kharkhoda

Last Updated : May 18 2026 | 11:05 AM IST
Maruti Suzuki India has successfully commenced the commercial production at the second plant of its manufacturing facility at Kharkhoda, Haryana with a capacity of 250,000 units per annum, w.e.f. 18 May 2026.

In February 2025, the Company had successfully commenced the commercial production from the first plant at this facility with a capacity of 250,000 units per annum.

With this, the Company's total annual production capacity stands at 2.65 million units.

The breakup of production capacity across the facilities is as follows: Gurugram 0.5 million units; Manesar 0.9 million units; Hansalpur 0.75 million units; Kharkhoda 0.5 million units.

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

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First Published: May 18 2026 | 11:05 AM IST

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