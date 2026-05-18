Maruti Suzuki India commences commercial production at 2nd plant in Kharkhoda
Maruti Suzuki India has successfully commenced the commercial production at the second plant of its manufacturing facility at Kharkhoda, Haryana with a capacity of 250,000 units per annum, w.e.f. 18 May 2026.
In February 2025, the Company had successfully commenced the commercial production from the first plant at this facility with a capacity of 250,000 units per annum.
With this, the Company's total annual production capacity stands at 2.65 million units.
The breakup of production capacity across the facilities is as follows: Gurugram 0.5 million units; Manesar 0.9 million units; Hansalpur 0.75 million units; Kharkhoda 0.5 million units.
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First Published: May 18 2026 | 11:05 AM IST