Maruti Suzuki India commissions 300 kW Green Hydrogen electrolyzer plant

At its Menesar facility

Maruti Suzuki India announced the commissioning of 300 kW Green Hydrogen (GH electrolyzer plant, set up as pilot, at its Manesar facility. The Green Hydrogen produced is blended with natural gas to be utilized as process fuel in the Companys manufacturing operations.

The Green Hydrogen plant helps maximise the utilisation of solar energy generated at the Company's Manesar facility. Solar energy produced during holidays, which would otherwise remain unutilised, is used to generate Green Hydrogen. The hydrogen is stored and subsequently used in manufacturing operations. Based on the learnings from this pilot project, the Company plans to scale up the adoption of green hydrogen technology across its manufacturing facilities in Haryana and Gujarat.

Drawing inspiration from the parent company Suzuki Motor Corporations (SMC) core philosophy of Sho-Sho-Kei-Tan-Bi, which translates to smaller, fewer, lighter, shorter and more beautiful, Maruti Suzuki continues to improve resource efficiency and optimise energy requirements.