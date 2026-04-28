Maruti Suzuki India consolidated net profit declines 6.45% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 28.94% to Rs 50082.00 croreNet profit of Maruti Suzuki India declined 6.45% to Rs 3659.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 3911.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 28.94% to Rs 50082.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 38841.90 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit rose 1.24% to Rs 14679.50 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 14500.20 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 20.17% to Rs 174382.00 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 145109.90 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales50082.0038841.90 29 174382.00145109.90 20 OPM %12.3012.47 -12.3013.89 - PBDT6666.506379.50 4 25860.2025228.20 3 PBT4918.404917.70 0 19118.5019620.00 -3 NP3659.003911.10 -6 14679.5014500.20 1
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Apr 28 2026 | 3:50 PM IST