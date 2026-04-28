Maruti Suzuki India consolidated net profit declines 6.45% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 28.94% to Rs 50082.00 crore

Net profit of Maruti Suzuki India declined 6.45% to Rs 3659.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 3911.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 28.94% to Rs 50082.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 38841.90 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 1.24% to Rs 14679.50 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 14500.20 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 20.17% to Rs 174382.00 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 145109.90 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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