Maruti Suzuki India launches India's first flex-fuel car
Maruti Suzuki India today launched India's first flex-fuel car.
A flex-fuel car gives the flexibility to customers to run on any blend of ethanol and petrol from E20 to E100. Maruti Suzuki is introducing flex-fuel technology in the Wagon R, a favourite brand that has long pioneered alternate fuel vehicles in India, including CNG and LPG.
With the launch of India's first flex-fuel car, Maruti Suzuki brings innovation aligned with national energy security and sustainability goals. In addition to a significant reduction in oil imports, flex-fuel vehicles can also help to boost farmer income.
Hisashi Takeuchi, Managing Director & CEO, Maruti Suzuki India, said, At Maruti Suzuki, we are committed to offer cars with multiple technologies and fuels. The Company is introducing BEVs, Hybrids, CNG/CBG and ethanol flex-fuel vehicles to meet India's twin goals of reducing oil import and carbon emissions. The ecosystem for ethanol as a fuel in India is in its early stages, and as a market leader, we think it is our responsibility to contribute to make 'India Go Flex'. Once it reaches mainstream adoption, Flex-Fuel Vehicles have the potential to cut oil imports, carbon emissions, and local air pollution while enhancing domestic value addition and farmer incomes.
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First Published: Jun 04 2026 | 4:31 PM IST