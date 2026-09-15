Maruti Suzuki India Ltd continues to decline

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd is quoting at Rs 12336, down 0.52% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 20.79% in last one year as compared to a 7.71% slide in NIFTY and a 0.23% fall in the Nifty Auto index.

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 12336, down 0.52% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.44% on the day, quoting at 23294.15. The Sensex is at 74528.29, down 0.34%.Maruti Suzuki India Ltd has lost around 10.35% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Maruti Suzuki India Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 7.18% in last one month and is currently quoting at 27304.5, down 0.81% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 1.81 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 3.58 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark September futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 12365, down 0.95% on the day. Maruti Suzuki India Ltd tumbled 20.79% in last one year as compared to a 7.71% slide in NIFTY and a 0.23% fall in the Nifty Auto index.

The PE of the stock is 27.79 based on TTM earnings ending June 26.

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