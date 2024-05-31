Maruti Suzuki India Ltd eases for fifth straight session

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd is quoting at Rs 12479.95, down 0.94% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 33.79% in last one year as compared to a 22% rally in NIFTY and a 64.46% spurt in the Nifty Auto index.

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 12479.95, down 0.94% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.29% on the day, quoting at 22554.3. The Sensex is at 74100.92, up 0.29%.Maruti Suzuki India Ltd has eased around 2.54% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Maruti Suzuki India Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 3.14% in last one month and is currently quoting at 23471, down 0.1% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 3.33 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 4.86 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark June futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 12532.95, down 1.26% on the day. Maruti Suzuki India Ltd jumped 33.79% in last one year as compared to a 22% rally in NIFTY and a 64.46% spurt in the Nifty Auto index.

The PE of the stock is 29.97 based on TTM earnings ending March 24.

