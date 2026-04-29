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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Maruti Suzuki India Ltd Spikes 4.06%, BSE Auto index Rises 1.75%

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd Spikes 4.06%, BSE Auto index Rises 1.75%

Last Updated : Apr 29 2026 | 9:50 AM IST

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd has added 9.08% over last one month compared to 10.18% gain in BSE Auto index and 7.41% rise in the SENSEX

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd rose 4.06% today to trade at Rs 13415. The BSE Auto index is up 1.75% to quote at 57969.19. The index is up 10.18 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Apollo Tyres Ltd increased 3.52% and MRF Ltd added 2.29% on the day. The BSE Auto index went up 16.1 % over last one year compared to the 3.75% fall in benchmark SENSEX.

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd has added 9.08% over last one month compared to 10.18% gain in BSE Auto index and 7.41% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 3619 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 37765 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 17371.6 on 05 Jan 2026. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 11332.05 on 28 Apr 2025.

 

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First Published: Apr 29 2026 | 9:50 AM IST

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