Maruti Suzuki India Ltd spurts 6.69%, gains for fifth straight session

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd is quoting at Rs 13654, up 6.69% on the day as on 12:39 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 19.17% in last one year as compared to a 6.81% jump in NIFTY and a 28.9% jump in the Nifty Auto.

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd is up for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 13654, up 6.69% on the day as on 12:39 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 3.46% on the day, quoting at 23923.45. The Sensex is at 77391.97, up 3.72%. Maruti Suzuki India Ltd has gained around 1.08% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Maruti Suzuki India Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 0.02% in last one month and is currently quoting at 24373.3, up 6.51% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 7.33 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 6.31 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark April futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 13687, up 6.75% on the day. Maruti Suzuki India Ltd is up 19.17% in last one year as compared to a 6.81% jump in NIFTY and a 28.9% jump in the Nifty Auto index.

The PE of the stock is 27.72 based on TTM earnings ending December 25.