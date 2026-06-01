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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Maruti Suzuki India posts 35% surge in May sales

Maruti Suzuki India posts 35% surge in May sales

Last Updated : Jun 01 2026 | 2:50 PM IST

Maruti Suzuki India reported a 34.76% jump in total sales to 2,42,688 units in May 2026 compared with 1,80,077 units in May 2025.

Total domestic sales (including passenger vehicles, light commercial vehicles and OEM supplies) increased 34.87% to 2,00,774 units in May 2026, compared with 1,48,858 units in May 2025.

Total export sales stood at 41,914 units in May 2026, up 34.25% compared with 31,219 units in May 2025.

Maruti Suzuki India is engaged in the manufacture, purchase, and sale of motor vehicles, components, and spare parts (automobiles).

On a standalone basis, net profit declined 6.9% YoY to Rs 3,590.5 crore in Q4 FY26 from Rs 3,857.3 crore in Q4 FY25. Revenue from operations rose 28.9% YoY to Rs 50,078.7 crore in Q4 FY26 compared with Rs 38,839.1 crore a year ago.

 

Shares of Maruti Suzuki India fell 1.07% to Rs 12,980 on the BSE.

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First Published: Jun 01 2026 | 2:50 PM IST

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