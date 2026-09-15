Tuesday, September 15, 2026 | 04:10 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex(    %)
                             
Nifty(    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Maruti Suzuki India receives upgrade in ESG score to 68

Maruti Suzuki India receives upgrade in ESG score to 68

Last Updated : Sep 15 2026 | 4:05 PM IST
Maruti Suzuki India announced that Crisil ESG Ratings & Analytics (a SEBI registered ESG rating provider), has upgraded the Company's ESG score to 68 (Rating category - Strong) for FY 2025-26 from 63 (Rating category - Strong) in FY 2024-25. Also, the Crisil core ESG score for the Company has increased to 64 for FY 2025-26 from 57 in FY 2024-25.
 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Neuland Lab commissions its first peptide manufacturing module

Neuland Lab commissions its first peptide manufacturing module

Schaeffler to showcase its next-gen construction machines

Schaeffler to showcase its next-gen construction machines

Embassy Developments launches 85-acre residential project in North Bengaluru

Embassy Developments launches 85-acre residential project in North Bengaluru

Brickwork Ratings assigns 'BBB/Stable' rating to credit facilities of Anlon Healthcare

Brickwork Ratings assigns 'BBB/Stable' rating to credit facilities of Anlon Healthcare

PNC Infratech Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

PNC Infratech Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveStocks to WatchStocks to BuyNifty OutlookDelhi traffic advisoryNSE IPOTata group stocksIndia vs Afghanistan 2nd T20IPranav Constructions IPO

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 15 2026 | 4:05 PM IST