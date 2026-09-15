Maruti Suzuki India receives upgrade in ESG score to 68

Maruti Suzuki India announced that Crisil ESG Ratings & Analytics (a SEBI registered ESG rating provider), has upgraded the Company's ESG score to 68 (Rating category - Strong) for FY 2025-26 from 63 (Rating category - Strong) in FY 2024-25. Also, the Crisil core ESG score for the Company has increased to 64 for FY 2025-26 from 57 in FY 2024-25.