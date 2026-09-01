Maruti Suzuki India sells 2.19 lakh units in August; FY27 cumulative sales up nearly 29% YoY
Maruti Suzuki India has reported total sales of 219,220 units in August 2026, up 21.3% YoY, with growth led by the domestic passenger-vehicle business.
The total sales for August 2025 period were 180,683 units.
Domestic passenger vehicle (PV) sales rose 34.8% YoY to 176,971 units, supported by a strong 46.3% YoY increase in utility-vehicle volumes to 79,045 units, while passenger-car sales increased 29.4% to 85,965 units. Exports, however, declined 7.4% YoY to 33,844 units during the period under review.
Cumulative sales for April-August FY27 reached 1.14 million units, up 28.6% YoY from 889,070 units. Domestic PV volumes during the period increased 35.6% YoY to 898,402 units, while exports were also higher on a cumulative basis at 188,636 units versus 165,255 units a year earlier.
Maruti Suzuki India is India's largest passenger vehicle manufacturer, producing a wide range of hatchbacks, sedans, SUVs and utility vehicles for domestic and export markets.
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The company's standalone profit after tax declined 10.8% YoY and 6.6% QoQ to Rs 3,352.10 crore in Q1 FY27. Net sales increased 36.4% YoY but declined 0.2% QoQ to Rs 49,959.10 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2026.
The scrip fell 3% to currently trade at Rs 13075.85 on the BSE.
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First Published: Sep 01 2026 | 12:50 PM IST