Maruti Suzuki Q1 PAT slides 11% YoY as commodity costs rise

Maruti Suzuki India reported record quarterly sales volume in Q1 FY27, but higher commodity prices and adverse foreign exchange movements weighed on profitability.

The company's standalone profit after tax declined 10.8% YoY and 6.6% QoQ to Rs 3,352.10 crore in Q1 FY27.

Net sales increased 36.4% YoY but declined 0.2% QoQ to Rs 49,959.10 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2026.

Profit before tax stood at Rs 4,341.30 crore in Q1 FY27, down 11.5% YoY and 10.2% QoQ.

Operating EBITDA declined 6.7% YoY and 30.0% QoQ to Rs 4,311.10 crore, while the operating EBITDA margin contracted to 8.6% from 12.6% in Q1 FY26. Operating EBIT fell 17.4% YoY and 42.6% QoQ to Rs 2,531.10 crore.

On the cost front, material cost increased to 80.5% of net sales from 74.5% a year ago, a rise of 600 basis points, reflecting adverse commodity prices amid the West Asia conflict. Employee cost declined to 4.9% of net sales from 5.6%, while other expenses fell to 11.0% from 12.7%. The company said favourable operating leverage and cost reduction initiatives partly offset the impact of higher input costs and adverse foreign exchange movements.

Total sales volume increased 29.3% YoY to a record 682,724 units during the quarter. Domestic small car sales grew 34.1%, SUV sales increased 44.6%, and exports rose 28.6%. Domestic market share improved by 2.3 percentage points to 41.2%.

The company attributed the strong volume growth to the commissioning of its second manufacturing plant at Kharkhoda, which helped improve production. Despite higher sales, dealer network inventory remained low at around 13 days at the end of the quarter.

Management said material costs started rising during the quarter and increased sharply following the outbreak of the West Asia conflict, resulting in lower net profit despite robust sales growth.

The board approved an investment of Rs 561 crore for the first phase of four compressed biogas (CBG) projects. It said further expansion of CBG manufacturing will be considered based on the experience from these projects. P> Maruti Suzuki India is India's largest passenger vehicle manufacturer, producing a wide range of hatchbacks, sedans, SUVs and utility vehicles for domestic and export markets.

Maruti Suzuki India shares rose 0.37% to settle at Rs 14,240 on Friday, 31 July 2026.

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