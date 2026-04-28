Tuesday, April 28, 2026 | 03:52 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Maruti Suzuki slips as Q4 PAT declines on MTM impact

Maruti Suzuki slips as Q4 PAT declines on MTM impact

Last Updated : Apr 28 2026 | 3:50 PM IST

Maruti Suzuki India fell 2.76% to Rs 12,860 even as the company reported record quarterly sales, with profit weighed down by mark-to-market impact.

On a standalone basis, net profit declined 6.9% YoY to Rs 3,590.5 crore in Q4 FY26 from Rs 3,857.3 crore in Q4 FY25.

Revenue from operations rose 28.9% YoY to Rs 50,078.7 crore in Q4 FY26 compared with Rs 38,839.1 crore a year ago.

Profit before tax stood at Rs 4,836 crore in Q4 FY26, down 0.5% vs Q4 FY25.

Operating performance remained strong, with EBIT rising 30.4% YoY to Rs 4,409.2 crore, supported by favourable operating leverage and lower sales promotion and advertisement expenses.

 

At the operating level, EBITDA stood at Rs 6,156.9 crore in Q4 FY26, up 27.1% YoY. Operating EBITDA margin came in at 12.3% in Q4 FY26, compared with 12.5% in Q4 FY25, a decline of 20 bps YoY. Margins were impacted by adverse commodity prices and lower non-operating income.

Also Read

electronics manufacturing India, Union Cabinet approval, Rs 22,919 crore PLI scheme, domestic electronics production, semiconductor industry India, lithium-ion cell manufacturing, printed circuit boards India, display module manufacturing, camera mod

Conflict in West Asia intensifies electronics industry cost pressures

Stock Market LIVE

Market Close: Sensex falls 417 pts, Nifty ends at 23,996 as Brent rises on US-Iran peace uncertainty

The super rich were the first to bail during the financial crisis

India's rich are spending like never before-And the numbers are staggering

Special Breaking News

Maruti Suzuki Q4 result: Profit falls 6.4% to ₹3,659 cr; sales skyrocket

zomato

Eternal Q4 result: Net profit up 346% to ₹174 crore; revenue up 196%

The company recorded its highest-ever quarterly sales volume of 676,209 units, up 11.8% YoY. Domestic sales stood at 538,994 units, while exports hit a record 137,215 units.

For the full year, Maruti Suzuki reported a robust performance. Net sales rose 20.2% YoY to Rs 1,74,369.5 crore in FY26. Net profit stood at Rs 14,445.4 crore in FY26, up 1% from Rs 14,297.6 crore in FY25, marking a record annual profit.

The company achieved its highest-ever annual sales volume of 24,22,713 units (+8.4% YoY), with domestic sales at 19,74,939 units (+3.9% YoY) and exports at 4,47,774 units (+34.6% YoY).

Demand momentum was driven by strong domestic growth in the second half following GST reductions. However, production constraints remained a key challenge, with around 190,000 pending customer orders at the end of the year, including nearly 130,000 units in the small car segment. Dealer inventory remained tight at around 12 days.

Net cash from operating activities stood at Rs 19063.1 crore in FY26, up from Rs 16131.4 crore in FY25, reflecting stronger cash generation.

The board recommended a dividend of Rs 140 per share for FY26 (face value of Rs 5 per share).

Maruti Suzuki India is engaged in the manufacture, purchase, and sale of passenger vehicles, along with components and spare parts. It is the countrys leading carmaker and has remained Indias top passenger vehicle exporter for the fifth consecutive year, accounting for nearly 49% of total exports.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Dalmia Bharat drops after Q4 PAT slides 11% YoY to Rs 387 cr

Dalmia Bharat drops after Q4 PAT slides 11% YoY to Rs 387 cr

Blackbuck Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Blackbuck Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Nifty trades below 24,050; European mrkt decline

Nifty trades below 24,050; European mrkt decline

Brigade Enterprises acquires prime land in Osman Nagar, Hyderabad

Brigade Enterprises acquires prime land in Osman Nagar, Hyderabad

Sapphire Foods India reports consolidated net loss of Rs 12.61 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Sapphire Foods India reports consolidated net loss of Rs 12.61 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 28 2026 | 3:50 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayZomato Q4 Results PreviewHindustan Unilever Results PreviewDelhi Weather TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayUS Iran Peace TalksQ4 Results TodayTechnology NewsPersonal Finance