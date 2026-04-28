Maruti Suzuki slips as Q4 PAT declines on MTM impact

Maruti Suzuki India fell 2.76% to Rs 12,860 even as the company reported record quarterly sales, with profit weighed down by mark-to-market impact.

On a standalone basis, net profit declined 6.9% YoY to Rs 3,590.5 crore in Q4 FY26 from Rs 3,857.3 crore in Q4 FY25.

Revenue from operations rose 28.9% YoY to Rs 50,078.7 crore in Q4 FY26 compared with Rs 38,839.1 crore a year ago.

Profit before tax stood at Rs 4,836 crore in Q4 FY26, down 0.5% vs Q4 FY25.

Operating performance remained strong, with EBIT rising 30.4% YoY to Rs 4,409.2 crore, supported by favourable operating leverage and lower sales promotion and advertisement expenses.

At the operating level, EBITDA stood at Rs 6,156.9 crore in Q4 FY26, up 27.1% YoY. Operating EBITDA margin came in at 12.3% in Q4 FY26, compared with 12.5% in Q4 FY25, a decline of 20 bps YoY. Margins were impacted by adverse commodity prices and lower non-operating income.

The company recorded its highest-ever quarterly sales volume of 676,209 units, up 11.8% YoY. Domestic sales stood at 538,994 units, while exports hit a record 137,215 units.

For the full year, Maruti Suzuki reported a robust performance. Net sales rose 20.2% YoY to Rs 1,74,369.5 crore in FY26. Net profit stood at Rs 14,445.4 crore in FY26, up 1% from Rs 14,297.6 crore in FY25, marking a record annual profit.

The company achieved its highest-ever annual sales volume of 24,22,713 units (+8.4% YoY), with domestic sales at 19,74,939 units (+3.9% YoY) and exports at 4,47,774 units (+34.6% YoY).

Demand momentum was driven by strong domestic growth in the second half following GST reductions. However, production constraints remained a key challenge, with around 190,000 pending customer orders at the end of the year, including nearly 130,000 units in the small car segment. Dealer inventory remained tight at around 12 days.

Net cash from operating activities stood at Rs 19063.1 crore in FY26, up from Rs 16131.4 crore in FY25, reflecting stronger cash generation.

The board recommended a dividend of Rs 140 per share for FY26 (face value of Rs 5 per share).

Maruti Suzuki India is engaged in the manufacture, purchase, and sale of passenger vehicles, along with components and spare parts. It is the countrys leading carmaker and has remained Indias top passenger vehicle exporter for the fifth consecutive year, accounting for nearly 49% of total exports.