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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / MAS Financial Services consolidated net profit rises 25.04% in the March 2026 quarter

MAS Financial Services consolidated net profit rises 25.04% in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Apr 29 2026 | 6:04 PM IST

Sales rise 23.54% to Rs 542.47 crore

Net profit of MAS Financial Services rose 25.04% to Rs 103.12 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 82.47 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 23.54% to Rs 542.47 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 439.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 19.60% to Rs 371.21 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 310.38 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 24.91% to Rs 1995.43 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1597.45 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales542.47439.10 24 1995.431597.45 25 OPM %68.7471.80 -71.0174.29 - PBDT141.14113.61 24 517.05426.61 21 PBT139.14112.09 24 509.81421.01 21 NP103.1282.47 25 371.21310.38 20

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First Published: Apr 29 2026 | 6:04 PM IST

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