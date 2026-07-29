MAS Financial Services consolidated net profit rises 26.78% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 20.70% to Rs 562.46 crore

Net profit of MAS Financial Services rose 26.78% to Rs 108.46 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 85.55 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 20.70% to Rs 562.46 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 465.98 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.562.46465.9868.7271.66149.88117.56147.67115.89108.4685.55

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