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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / MASFIN appoints Dhvanil Gandhi as ED of MAS Rural Housing & Mortgage Finance

MASFIN appoints Dhvanil Gandhi as ED of MAS Rural Housing & Mortgage Finance

Last Updated : May 12 2026 | 6:16 PM IST
MAS Financial Services announced the appointment of Dhvanil Gandhi (DIN: 10562922) as the Executive Director of its subsidiary company MAS Rural Housing & Mortgage Finance (MRHMFL).

Dhvanil Gandhi brings over a decade of experience with MAS Financial Services, where he has played a key role in strengthening the SME lending business across India. He is also driving initiatives in the insurance vertical and has been instrumental in obtaining the insurance broking licence, expanding the company's ability to serve a wider customer base and support insurance penetration. He is actively involved in investor relations and contributes significantly to the company's technology-led initiatives.

 

He holds a bachelor's degree in business administration from Ahmedabad University and a postgraduate degree from Indian School of Business (ISB), Hyderabad. He has also participated in executive programmes at Kellogg School of Management, IE Business School, London School of Economics and Political Science and National University of Singapore.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

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First Published: May 12 2026 | 6:16 PM IST

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