Mask Investments reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.06 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Sales reported at Rs 0.02 crore

Net profit of Mask Investments reported to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2026. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales reported to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs -0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 100.00% to Rs 0.06 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 75.61% to Rs 0.10 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.41 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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