Mastek consolidated net profit rises 15.02% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 7.71% to Rs 985.25 crore

Net profit of Mastek rose 15.02% to Rs 105.88 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 92.05 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 7.71% to Rs 985.25 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 914.70 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.985.25914.7015.3615.01156.80139.12138.46120.70105.8892.05

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