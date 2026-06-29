Mastek partners with Yanbu Cement Company

To modernize its production-to-dispatch operations

Mastek announced its partnership with Yanbu Cement Company (YCC), one of Saudi Arabia's leading cement manufacturers, to modernise and digitally transform YCC's production, sales, and dispatch operations through Industrial IoT, intelligent automation, and integrated enterprise platforms.

Aligned with Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 and the Industry 4.0 agenda, the company set out to modernise its production-to-dispatch operations with a clear focus on scalability, agility, and real-time visibility, while reducing manual dependency across the value chain. Operating one of the largest cement plants with over 10 million tonnes cement dispatch and approximately 220,000 truck movements annually, YCC required a scalable, integrated digital foundation to improve efficiency, governance, and customer experience.

Mastek collaborated with YCC to reengineer these mission critical workloads under its Connected Enterprise Services framework, converging IT and operational technology to enable end-to-end automation and transparency. The solution integrated Oracle Fusion Cloud ERP with IoT enabled weighbridges, automated gate systems, GPS driven transit tracking, and a unified dashboard, enabling real time visibility from order creation through delivery completion.