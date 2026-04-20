Mastek slides as Q4 PAT falls 2% QoQ to Rs 106 crore

Mastek declined 2.92% to Rs 1,694 after its consolidated net profit declined 2.03% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) to Rs 106.15 crore, despite a 3.56% QoQ increase in revenue from operations to Rs 938 crore in Q4 FY26.

On a year-on-year (YoY) basis, the companys net profit and revenue rose 30.93% and 3.59%, respectively, in Q4 FY26.

During the quarter, profit before tax (PBT) stood at Rs 125.23 crore, declining 11.30% QoQ but rising 18.23% YoY.

Operating EBITDA stood at Rs 150.7 crore in Q4 FY26, down 0.8% QoQ but up 8.6% YoY. The operating EBITDA margin declined to 16.1% in Q4 FY26, compared with 16.8% in Q3 FY26 and 15.3% in Q4 FY25.

In dollar terms, the firms revenue was $103.5 million in Q4 FY26, up 1.4% QoQ but down 1.1% YoY. In constant currency terms, revenue rose 0.3% QoQ and 5.8% YoY.

The companys 12-month order backlog stood at Rs 2,849.2 crore ($300.4 million) as of 31 March 2026, compared with Rs 2,290.9 crore ($264.5 million) in Q4 FY25, reflecting a 24.4% YoY growth in rupee terms. On a sequential basis, backlog rose 7.2% QoQ from Rs 2,658.5 crore ($295.8 million) in Q3 FY26.

The company added 12 new clients in Q4 FY26, taking total active clients to 326, compared with 333 in Q3 FY26.

As of 31 March 2026, the company had a total of 4,730 employees, of which 3,195 were based offshore in India while the rest were at onsite locations. Employee count stood at 4,676 as of 31 December 2025. Last twelve months attrition stood at 17.4% in Q4 FY26, compared with 17.6% in Q3 FY26.

Total cash, cash equivalents and fair value of mutual funds stood at Rs 938.5 crore as of 31 March 2026, compared with Rs 798.8 crore as of 31 December 2025.

During the quarter, Mastek secured multiple strategic deals across healthcare, financial services, government, energy and technology sectors, strengthening its global AI-led transformation portfolio. Key wins include establishing an AI Centre of Excellence for a UK-based financial services firm, implementing a federal-level patient data system for a US health authority, and delivering a financial management platform for a South-East Asian insurer. The company also won engagements to build digital health solutions for the UK national health authority, modernise systems for a Middle Eastern healthcare authority, and unify enterprise platforms for a global energy logistics firm. Additional deals include partnerships for DevOps and customer service transformation in the US automotive sector and digital platform modernisation for a US-based technology company, all powered by Masteks AI-led solutions.

Deepak Kedia, chief financial officer (CFO), Mastek, said: We delivered another quarter of resilient performance, sustaining steady profitability with operating EBITDA margins of 16.1% and PAT margins of 11.0%, despite absorbing the impact of annual wage revisions and labour code true-ups. Our emphasis on working capital efficiency is translating into tangible outcomes, with DSO improving to 73 days and a healthy addition to cash and cash equivalents of Rs 139.7 crore, resulting in a closing balance of Rs 938.5 crore.

This robust cash generation further strengthens our balance sheet and enhances financial flexibility. Reflecting our continued commitment to shareholder returns, the Board has recommended a final dividend of Rs 16 per share, aggregating to 480% for the year (vs. 460% in FY25). While the macroeconomic environment remains uncertain, our deep client relationships, strong deal pipeline, and sustained operational rigor position us well to navigate near-term challenges and capitalize on emerging growth opportunities.

The board has recommended a final dividend of Rs 16 per equity share (320%) on a face value of Rs 5 each for FY26. The total dividend for FY26, including the interim dividend of Rs 8 per share, stands at Rs 24 per share (480%) on a face value of Rs 5 each, compared with Rs 23 per share (460%) in the previous financial year. The record date will be announced later and disclosed to the exchanges.

Mastek is a global provider of enterprise AI, digital, and cloud services, enabling clients to achieve measurable and sustainable returns on their technology investments. The company has a presence in over 40 countries and a skilled workforce of close to 5,000 employees. Through its Lead with AI approach, Mastek integrates intelligence across its solutions and operations, enabling organizations to accelerate transformation using ethical, scalable, and domain-driven AI adoption.