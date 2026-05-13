Master Trust consolidated net profit rises 46.88% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 48.07% to Rs 180.61 croreNet profit of Master Trust rose 46.88% to Rs 36.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 24.55 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 48.07% to Rs 180.61 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 121.98 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit declined 3.92% to Rs 126.09 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 131.24 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 1.39% to Rs 575.85 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 583.94 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales180.61121.98 48 575.85583.94 -1 OPM %35.4443.32 -41.0141.63 - PBDT49.7438.01 31 176.80182.46 -3 PBT48.7337.42 30 172.48178.72 -3 NP36.0624.55 47 126.09131.24 -4
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First Published: May 13 2026 | 9:04 AM IST