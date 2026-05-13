Master Trust consolidated net profit rises 46.88% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 48.07% to Rs 180.61 crore

Net profit of Master Trust rose 46.88% to Rs 36.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 24.55 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 48.07% to Rs 180.61 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 121.98 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 3.92% to Rs 126.09 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 131.24 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 1.39% to Rs 575.85 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 583.94 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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