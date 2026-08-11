Matrimony.com consolidated net profit rises 127.14% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 13.16% to Rs 130.51 crore

Net profit of Matrimony.com rose 127.14% to Rs 19.08 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 8.40 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 13.16% to Rs 130.51 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 115.33 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.130.51115.3320.0610.7831.5917.6825.0310.8419.088.40

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