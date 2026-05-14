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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Matrimony.com consolidated net profit rises 18.70% in the March 2026 quarter

Matrimony.com consolidated net profit rises 18.70% in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 14 2026 | 4:52 PM IST

Sales rise 7.86% to Rs 116.83 crore

Net profit of Matrimony.com rose 18.70% to Rs 9.71 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 8.18 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 7.86% to Rs 116.83 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 108.32 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 24.54% to Rs 34.17 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 45.28 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 0.91% to Rs 459.99 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 455.84 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales116.83108.32 8 459.99455.84 1 OPM %12.326.51 -11.1412.76 - PBDT18.3317.23 6 70.2987.08 -19 PBT11.8610.19 16 43.3057.82 -25 NP9.718.18 19 34.1745.28 -25

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First Published: May 14 2026 | 4:52 PM IST

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