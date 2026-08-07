Friday, August 07, 2026 | 05:17 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex(    %)
                             
Nifty(    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             

Buzzing :

Stock Market HighlightsStocks to watchNPS for NRISamsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra ReviewQ1 ResultsDhoot Transmission IPODelhi Rain AlertEV Sales in JulyOTT Releases
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Mauria Udyog consolidated net profit declines 26.77% in the June 2026 quarter

Mauria Udyog consolidated net profit declines 26.77% in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 07 2026 | 5:06 PM IST

Sales decline 18.26% to Rs 109.37 crore

Net profit of Mauria Udyog declined 26.77% to Rs 4.87 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 6.65 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 18.26% to Rs 109.37 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 133.80 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales109.37133.80 -18 OPM %7.848.62 -PBDT8.019.65 -17 PBT6.868.80 -22 NP4.876.65 -27

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Pokarna consolidated net profit rises 50.58% in the June 2026 quarter

Pokarna consolidated net profit rises 50.58% in the June 2026 quarter

H P Cotton Textile Mills consolidated net profit rises 20.00% in the June 2026 quarter

H P Cotton Textile Mills consolidated net profit rises 20.00% in the June 2026 quarter

NLC India consolidated net profit declines 39.28% in the June 2026 quarter

NLC India consolidated net profit declines 39.28% in the June 2026 quarter

NCL Industries consolidated net profit declines 14.26% in the June 2026 quarter

NCL Industries consolidated net profit declines 14.26% in the June 2026 quarter

BFL Asset Finvest standalone net profit rises 89.68% in the June 2026 quarter

BFL Asset Finvest standalone net profit rises 89.68% in the June 2026 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 07 2026 | 5:06 PM IST