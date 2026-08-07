Mauria Udyog consolidated net profit declines 26.77% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 18.26% to Rs 109.37 crore

Net profit of Mauria Udyog declined 26.77% to Rs 4.87 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 6.65 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 18.26% to Rs 109.37 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 133.80 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.109.37133.807.848.628.019.656.868.804.876.65

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