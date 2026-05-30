Mauria Udyog consolidated net profit declines 50.46% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales decline 27.29% to Rs 70.54 croreNet profit of Mauria Udyog declined 50.46% to Rs 2.17 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 4.38 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 27.29% to Rs 70.54 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 97.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit rose 31.65% to Rs 23.96 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 18.20 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 3.75% to Rs 424.04 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 408.71 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales70.5497.01 -27 424.04408.71 4 OPM %0.926.35 -8.186.23 - PBDT3.927.76 -49 37.6324.02 57 PBT3.236.91 -53 33.7520.78 62 NP2.174.38 -50 23.9618.20 32
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First Published: May 30 2026 | 5:37 PM IST