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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Mawana Sugars consolidated net profit rises 1.88% in the March 2026 quarter

Mawana Sugars consolidated net profit rises 1.88% in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 23 2026 | 5:18 PM IST

Sales rise 9.20% to Rs 374.41 crore

Net profit of Mawana Sugars rose 1.88% to Rs 62.83 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 61.67 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 9.20% to Rs 374.41 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 342.86 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 66.10% to Rs 37.09 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 109.42 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 8.60% to Rs 1570.94 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1446.49 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales374.41342.86 9 1570.941446.49 9 OPM %23.4325.91 -6.678.44 - PBDT83.0787.26 -5 86.34101.64 -15 PBT74.6678.46 -5 55.3168.08 -19 NP62.8361.67 2 37.09109.42 -66

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First Published: May 23 2026 | 5:18 PM IST

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