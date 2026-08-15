Max Estates consolidated net profit declines 58.08% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 0.85% to Rs 51.91 crore

Net profit of Max Estates declined 58.08% to Rs 4.80 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 11.45 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 0.85% to Rs 51.91 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 51.47 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.51.9151.4715.6427.0319.5625.2511.3916.844.8011.45

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