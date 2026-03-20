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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Max Estates launches Estate 105 - a movement-first residential community

Max Estates launches Estate 105 - a movement-first residential community

Last Updated : Mar 20 2026 | 3:16 PM IST

Max Estates has launched a movement-first residential community, Estate 105 [RERA No.: UPRERAPRJ529777/03/2026], located in Sector 105, Noida.

Estate 105 is part of a larger ~10.33 acre planned development, with the first phase estimated to have Gross Development Value (GDV) of Rs 3,000 crore.

Estate 105 is a low-density, movement-first residential community designed to nurture well being and vitality, focusing on the need to relook at how movement is integrated into everyday life. Estate 105 is an IGBC Platinum pre-certified residential community designed to meet the highest standards of sustainable living with 270 homes across 2 residential towers. It features 2.5 acres of car-free biophilic landscape and has one of its kind elevated walkway in Delhi NCR, an elevated jogging track looping around the estate and offering dedicated pedestrian access that seamlessly connects the entire campus. Estate 105 sits right along the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway, with seamless connectivity to DND Flyway, paired with the calm of a 35m-wide, ~3 acre green belt on the other side.

 

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First Published: Mar 20 2026 | 3:16 PM IST

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