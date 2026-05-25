Max Financial Services Ltd soars 1.82%, rises for fifth straight session

Max Financial Services Ltd is quoting at Rs 1710.5, up 1.82% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 15.85% in last one year as compared to a 4.17% slide in NIFTY and a 2.29% slide in the Nifty Financial Services.

Max Financial Services Ltd is up for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1710.5, up 1.82% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.01% on the day, quoting at 23958.55. The Sensex is at 76230.39, up 1.08%. Max Financial Services Ltd has gained around 6.71% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which Max Financial Services Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 0.69% in last one month and is currently quoting at 25531.5, up 1.77% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 2.84 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 6.23 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark May futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1710.6, up 1.7% on the day. Max Financial Services Ltd is up 15.85% in last one year as compared to a 4.17% slide in NIFTY and a 2.29% slide in the Nifty Financial Services index.

The PE of the stock is 0 based on TTM earnings ending March 26.

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