Max Financial Services reports consolidated net loss of Rs 26.35 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 12.72% to Rs 10801.94 crore

Net loss of Max Financial Services reported to Rs 26.35 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 31.31 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 12.72% to Rs 10801.94 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 12375.76 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 74.34% to Rs 83.97 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 327.21 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 2.59% to Rs 47674.11 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 46468.91 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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