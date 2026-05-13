Wednesday, May 13, 2026 | 09:18 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Max Financial Services reports consolidated net loss of Rs 26.35 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Max Financial Services reports consolidated net loss of Rs 26.35 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 13 2026 | 9:07 AM IST

Sales decline 12.72% to Rs 10801.94 crore

Net loss of Max Financial Services reported to Rs 26.35 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 31.31 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 12.72% to Rs 10801.94 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 12375.76 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 74.34% to Rs 83.97 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 327.21 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 2.59% to Rs 47674.11 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 46468.91 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales10801.9412375.76 -13 47674.1146468.91 3 OPM %-0.060.16 -0.441.02 - PBDT-37.5824.79 PL 122.08452.97 -73 PBT-38.0724.08 PL 119.77450.10 -73 NP-26.3531.31 PL 83.97327.21 -74

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

BirlaNu reports consolidated net loss of Rs 22.35 crore in the March 2026 quarter

BirlaNu reports consolidated net loss of Rs 22.35 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Sai Silks (Kalamandir) standalone net profit rises 141.67% in the March 2026 quarter

Sai Silks (Kalamandir) standalone net profit rises 141.67% in the March 2026 quarter

Puretrop Fruits reports standalone net profit of Rs 3.74 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Puretrop Fruits reports standalone net profit of Rs 3.74 crore in the March 2026 quarter

N R Agarwal Industries reports standalone net profit of Rs 14.20 crore in the March 2026 quarter

N R Agarwal Industries reports standalone net profit of Rs 14.20 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Mardia Samyoung Capillary Tubes Company reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.15 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Mardia Samyoung Capillary Tubes Company reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.15 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 13 2026 | 9:07 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold Duty RiseGold and Silver Rate TodayQ4 Results TodayPM Modi on Gold BuyFuel Crisis in IndiaPrateek Yadav DiesTata Power Q4 ResultsIPL 2026 Points Table