Max Healthcare gains after deal to acquire over 58% stake in Bhubaneswar-based Kalinga Hospital

Max Healthcare (MHIL) added 1.40% to Rs 945.40 after the company announced that it has entered into a share purchase agreement for acquiring a controlling stake in Kalinga Hospital (KHL) from Hospital Corporation of Orissa Inc.

Under the agreement, MHIL shall acquire 58.4% stake in KHL at an equity value of Rs 300 crore.

The 250 bed NABH accredited hospital is built on a 10-acre land parcel at Maitri Vihar, Bhubaneswar, a prime location in the heart of the city. Spread over 2.60 lakh square feet, the hospital provides multidisciplinary care across major specialties, including neurology, cardiology, orthopaedics, gastroenterology, renal sciences and oncology; backed by diagnostics and equipped with a 128-slice CT scanner, 1.5T MRI, and cath lab, etc.

Bhubaneswar has a well-developed healthcare eco-system with large footprint of public, private hospitals and multiple medical colleges, positioning the city as a preferred healthcare provider for patients from across Odisha and neighbouring states of West Bengal, Jharkhand and Chhattisgarh.

This acquisition will strengthen MHILs network and expand its footprint in Eastern India.

Abhay Soi, chairman and managing director, Max Healthcare Institute, said: Happy to announce our foray into Bhubaneswar, an extremely attractive market, through the acquisition of a very well located and reputable hospital with significant operational upside and brownfield potential.

Max Healthcare Institute is one of Indias largest healthcare organizations. The company operates 20 healthcare facilities, with a significant presence in North India. In addition to the hospitals, Max Healthcare operates homecare and pathology businesses under brand names Max@Home and Max Lab, respectively.

The company's consolidated net profit rose 26.01% to Rs 300.92 crore on a 10.66% increase in revenue to Rs 2,067.52 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q3 FY25.