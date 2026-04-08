Max Healthcare Institute approves acquisition of controlling stake in Kalinga Hospital, Bhubaneswar

At meeting held on 08 April 2026

The board of Max Healthcare Institute at its meeting held on 08 April 2026 has approved to enter into share purchase agreement (SPA) for acquisition of controlling stake (~58.39%) in Kalinga Hospital (KHL), which operates a 250 bedded Multi-Specialty Hospital by the name of 'Kalinga Hospital' in Bhubaneswar, Orissa.

Further, the board has approved to provide loans up to Rs 100 crore to KHL towards cost of construction, renovation, upgradation, equipment etc. The Board has also approved issuance of corporate guarantee to Bank/ Financial Institution for re-financing of external commercial borrowings of existing promoter of KHL of $5 Mn (along with interest due thereon).

Also, the board has approved the senior secured term loan of amount up to Rs 300 crore in the form of external commercial borrowings for financing the acquisition.