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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Max Healthcare Institute consolidated net profit rises 7.28% in the March 2026 quarter

Max Healthcare Institute consolidated net profit rises 7.28% in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 22 2026 | 9:06 AM IST

Sales rise 12.21% to Rs 2142.89 crore

Net profit of Max Healthcare Institute rose 7.28% to Rs 342.22 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 319.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 12.21% to Rs 2142.89 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1909.74 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 34.07% to Rs 1442.41 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1075.88 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 19.14% to Rs 8373.45 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 7028.46 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales2142.891909.74 12 8373.457028.46 19 OPM %28.3026.79 -26.7926.30 - PBDT587.60503.33 17 2170.351839.42 18 PBT464.58402.50 15 1723.821480.00 16 NP342.22319.00 7 1442.411075.88 34

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First Published: May 22 2026 | 9:06 AM IST

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