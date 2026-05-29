Max India reports consolidated net loss of Rs 19.29 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 58.07% to Rs 65.63 crore

Net Loss of Max India reported to Rs 19.29 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 46.09 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 58.07% to Rs 65.63 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 41.52 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 121.85 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 140.39 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 30.98% to Rs 190.56 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 145.49 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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