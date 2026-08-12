Max India reports consolidated net loss of Rs 36.28 crore in the June 2026 quarter
Sales rise 62.91% to Rs 59.74 croreNet Loss of Max India reported to Rs 36.28 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 25.64 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 62.91% to Rs 59.74 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 36.67 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales59.7436.67 63 OPM %-57.50-76.14 -PBDT-28.19-26.77 -5 PBT-35.56-32.54 -9 NP-36.28-25.64 -41
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First Published: Aug 12 2026 | 9:13 AM IST