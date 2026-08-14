Maximus International consolidated net profit declines 12.45% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 51.59% to Rs 59.91 crore

Net profit of Maximus International declined 12.45% to Rs 2.04 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 2.33 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 51.59% to Rs 59.91 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 39.52 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.59.9139.527.489.493.052.952.412.482.042.33

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