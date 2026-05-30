Maximus International standalone net profit rises 1600.00% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 79.65% to Rs 0.35 crore

Net profit of Maximus International rose 1600.00% to Rs 1.36 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 79.65% to Rs 0.35 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.72 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 489.29% to Rs 3.30 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.56 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 1.73% to Rs 5.29 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 5.20 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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